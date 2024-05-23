Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Degree B Eng (Industrial)

Diploma in Business Analysis (advantageous)

Diploma or experience in software development (advantageous)

4+ years experience in business analysis, process analysis

Advanced excel skills, other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint)

SQL experience advantageous

FMCG experience advantageous

Experience with analysis and design of business reports advantageous

Desired Skills:

requirements gathering

document

Process Modelling

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Requirement Gathering

Requirements Gathering

Analyse Business Processes

Process reengineering

Functional Requirements

To-be process

As-is process

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Requirements elicitation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Define and document business functions and processes.

– Consult with management and personnel to identify, define and document business needs and objectives, current operational procedures, problems, input and output requirements, and levels of systems access.

– Act as a liaison between end-users and information technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

– Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.

– Track and fully document changes for functional and business specifications; write detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in training.

– Identify opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and/or non-system driver changes; assist in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and/or operational changes.

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE FMCG AND AT LEAST 4 YEARS BUSINESS ANALSIS EXPERIENCE ,

