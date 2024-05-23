Finance and Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandhurst

May 23, 2024

Purpose of role:
Create financial data models
Build Business Information, data models
Analyze finance and data business trends
Interpret and visualize data
Financial data management & Data processing
Build automation data models for finance and operations teams

Using:
XLS; Power BI; Internal Applications

Must have:
Experience in Financial Services
Appropriate degree
Power BI

Desired Skills:

  • financial models
  • data models
  • automation models
  • data visualisation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position