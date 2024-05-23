Finance and Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandhurst

Purpose of role:
Create financial data models
Build Business Information, data models
Analyze finance and data business trends
Interpret and visualize data
Financial data management & Data processing
Build automation data models for finance and operations teams
Using:
XLS; Power BI; Internal Applications
Must have:
Experience in Financial Services
Appropriate degree
Power BI
Desired Skills:
- financial models
- data models
- automation models
- data visualisation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree