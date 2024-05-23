Finance and Data Analyst

Purpose of role:

Create financial data models

Build Business Information, data models

Analyze finance and data business trends

Interpret and visualize data

Financial data management & Data processing

Build automation data models for finance and operations teams

Using:

XLS; Power BI; Internal Applications

Must have:

Experience in Financial Services

Appropriate degree

Power BI

Desired Skills:

financial models

data models

automation models

data visualisation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

