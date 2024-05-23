Finance Functional Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Finance Functional Analyst to join our team in Cape Town- hybrid.

The Finance Functional Analyst role will be required to translate Finance business requirements into OneStream technical specifications and solutions, and build required workflows, cube views, forms and other OneStream functionality, working closely with other functional analysts and technical resources.

The scope of the programme covers Consolidation & Reporting, Tax Computation & Reporting, Finance Allocations and Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting.

We are looking for enthusiastic, skilled and proactive individuals to join our programme to support our OneStream implementation journey.

Qualifications and experience

Accounting degree/qualification – Required

Experience in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions – Required

OneStream EPM experience – Preferred

Experience in Finance Technology implementation projects – Required

Strong understanding of finance processes and how an EPM solution supports these processes – Required

Technical skills

Strong understanding of finance processes, hierarchies and data, specifically in relation to: Consolidation Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Tax IFRS Regulatory reporting Strong understanding of finance technology and data landscape Understanding of dimensionality and how multi-dimensional calculations/financial consolidation works Experience in business, process & data analysis, producing functional requirements, solutions design, and data modelling Ability to translate finance business requirements into technical specifications for developer resources to build Experience in designing and developing new solutions in addition to maintaining and troubleshooting issues in the existing solutions such as metadata, business rules, cube views, dashboards and all components of workflows. Experience with hands-on configuration of the solution for specific business functions including cubes, metadata, data sources, transformation rules, formulas, forms, cube views, quick views, and workflows. Strong facilitation skills – for requirements gathering, solutioning and training Advanced Excel skills



Behavioural skills

Pro-active problem solver.

Collaborative.

Bias for action.

Integrative, systemic thinker.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to produce high quality documentation.

Good stakeholder management, and ability to engage with senior stakeholders.

Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables/tasks.

A solution-oriented mindset and team-oriented personality.

