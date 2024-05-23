Full Stack Developer

Our client, Financial Services Company based In Newlands, Cape Town, is looking for an experienced Full Stack / Web Developer join their team. Preferred tech stack includes Go for the backend, React for the frontend, Google Cloud for infrastructure, and GitHub for code repositories.

Duties:

Developing and maintaining robust backend systems using Go.

Designing and implementing user-friendly frontend interfaces using React.

Collaborating with the team to ensure seamless integration between frontend and backend components.

Utilizing Google Cloud services to optimize infrastructure and scalability.

Managing code repositories efficiently on GitHub, including version control and code reviews.

Troubleshooting and debugging issues across the entire web development stack.

Implementing security best practices to safeguard data and prevent vulnerabilities.

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in web development technologies.

Participating in regular meetings and discussions to contribute to the overall project vision and strategy.

Adhering to project timelines and delivering high-quality, scalable solutions.

Requirements :

Matric + completed Diploma/Degree in Web development

4 years experience minimum back and front end development

GitHub, Go, React and Google Clouds are a must

Experience in mentoring/ leading a team on Projects/daily is highly saught

Desired Skills:

GO Backend

React Frontend

Google Cloude

Full Stack Developer

Back end developer

Web Developer

