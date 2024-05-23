Full Stack Developer

May 23, 2024

Our client, Financial Services Company based In Newlands, Cape Town, is looking for an experienced Full Stack / Web Developer join their team. Preferred tech stack includes Go for the backend, React for the frontend, Google Cloud for infrastructure, and GitHub for code repositories.
Duties:

  • Developing and maintaining robust backend systems using Go.
  • Designing and implementing user-friendly frontend interfaces using React.
  • Collaborating with the team to ensure seamless integration between frontend and backend components.
  • Utilizing Google Cloud services to optimize infrastructure and scalability.
  • Managing code repositories efficiently on GitHub, including version control and code reviews.
  • Troubleshooting and debugging issues across the entire web development stack.
  • Implementing security best practices to safeguard data and prevent vulnerabilities.
  • Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in web development technologies.
  • Participating in regular meetings and discussions to contribute to the overall project vision and strategy.
  • Adhering to project timelines and delivering high-quality, scalable solutions.

Requirements :

  • Matric + completed Diploma/Degree in Web development
  • 4 years experience minimum back and front end development
  • GitHub, Go, React and Google Clouds are a must
  • Experience in mentoring/ leading a team on Projects/daily is highly saught

Desired Skills:

  • GO Backend
  • React Frontend
  • Google Cloude
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Back end developer
  • Web Developer

