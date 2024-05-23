Full Stack Developer (Expert) 0664 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

The team has a DevOps setup and the Devs are required to attend to operational incidents when required as well as be on occasional standby as we service international clients
Primary responsibility is DevOps, with a strong focus on infrastructure, monitoring, debugging and fault-finding
Development and maintenance on platform/application
Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
Compiling of user and operational manuals
Ensure software maintainability
Active participation in Agile ceremonies
Deployments/ Releases
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
8+ years experience
General technical skills:
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
- Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications
- Work in the agile environment
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
- Debugging & Troubleshooting
Soft skills:
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Self-managed / self-starter (Does not need to be micro-managed)
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Be willing to learn and to adapt to a fast-paced environment
- Problem solving capabilities
- Above-board work ethics
- Taking pride in the delivery of quality on-time work
- Punctuality
- Consistency
Essential Skills Requirements:
Specific technical and functional skills:
- JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
- Spring Boot
- RESTful services
- AWS
- Angular
- Node.Js
- SQL (Postgres)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
- ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)
- Experience in an Agile team
- Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
- Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
- Creating database queriesbm
Desired Skills:
- JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
- Spring Boot
- AWS