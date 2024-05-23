Full Stack Developer (Expert) 0664 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

The team has a DevOps setup and the Devs are required to attend to operational incidents when required as well as be on occasional standby as we service international clients

Primary responsibility is DevOps, with a strong focus on infrastructure, monitoring, debugging and fault-finding

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Ensure software maintainability

Active participation in Agile ceremonies

Deployments/ Releases

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree or Diploma in IT or similar

8+ years experience

General technical skills:

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software

Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications

Work in the agile environment

Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally

Debugging & Troubleshooting

Soft skills:

Ability to work as part of a team

Self-managed / self-starter (Does not need to be micro-managed)

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail

Be willing to learn and to adapt to a fast-paced environment

Problem solving capabilities

Above-board work ethics

Taking pride in the delivery of quality on-time work

Punctuality

Consistency

Essential Skills Requirements:

Specific technical and functional skills:

JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)

Spring Boot

RESTful services

AWS

Angular

Node.Js

SQL (Postgres)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)

Experience in an Agile team

Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)

Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD

Creating database queriesbm

Desired Skills:

JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)

Spring Boot

AWS

