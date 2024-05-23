Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, Financial Services Company based In Newlands, Cape Town, is looking for an experienced Full Stack / Web Developer join their team. Preferred tech stack includes Go for the backend, React for the frontend, Google Cloud for infrastructure, and GitHub for code repositories.
Our client, a Financial Services Company based In Newlands, Cape Town, is looking for an experienced Full Stack / Web Developer join their team. Preferred tech stack includes Go for the backend, React for the frontend, Google Cloud for infrastructure, and GitHub for code repositories.
Duties:
- Developing and maintaining robust backend systems using Go.
- Designing and implementing user-friendly frontend interfaces using React.
- Collaborating with the team to ensure seamless integration between frontend and backend components.
- Utilizing Google Cloud services to optimize infrastructure and scalability.
- Managing code repositories efficiently on GitHub, including version control and code reviews.
- Troubleshooting and debugging issues across the entire web development stack.
- Implementing security best practices to safeguard data and prevent vulnerabilities.
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in web development technologies.
- Participating in regular meetings and discussions to contribute to the overall project vision and strategy.
- Adhering to project timelines and delivering high-quality, scalable solutions.
Requirements :
- Matric + completed Diploma/Degree in Web development
- 4 years experience minimum back and front end development
- GitHub, Go, React and Google Clouds are a must
- Experience in mentoring/ leading a team on Projects/daily is highly saught
Don’t delay, send your CV today
Desired Skills:
- GO Backend
- React Frontend
- Google Cloude
- Full Stack Developer
- Back end developer
- Web Developer