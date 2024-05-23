Intermediate Test Analyst (Contract) LW – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams, and use cases.
- Liaise with business analysts, system analysts, and developers in producing test plans.
- Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
- Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
- Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
- Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevant test plan.
- See the automation of test cases for regression testing.
- Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.
- Demonstrated involvement in the entire testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for enterprise-scale software systems.
- Proficiency with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experience with scripting languages, such as Groovy or JavaScript.
- Proficient in using test management software, such as TestLink or Quality Center.
- Experience with test automation tools.
- Proficient in using bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira or Quality Center.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
- An ISEB or ISTQB qualification, or a recognized equivalent.
- Four years of experience as a tester.
- Two years of experience as a test analyst.
- Four years of experience within the SDLC, with specific experience in the test lifecycle from test design to test execution and reporting.
Desired Skills:
- Manual
- Automation
- Enterprise Systems