Intermediate Test Analyst (Contract) LW

May 23, 2024

  • Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams, and use cases.

  • Liaise with business analysts, system analysts, and developers in producing test plans.

  • Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.

  • Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.

  • Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.

  • Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevant test plan.

  • See the automation of test cases for regression testing.

  • Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.

  • Demonstrated involvement in the entire testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for enterprise-scale software systems.

  • Proficiency with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

  • Experience with scripting languages, such as Groovy or JavaScript.

  • Proficient in using test management software, such as TestLink or Quality Center.

  • Experience with test automation tools.

  • Proficient in using bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira or Quality Center.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

  • An ISEB or ISTQB qualification, or a recognized equivalent.

  • Four years of experience as a tester.

  • Two years of experience as a test analyst.

  • Four years of experience within the SDLC, with specific experience in the test lifecycle from test design to test execution and reporting.

Desired Skills:

  • Manual
  • Automation
  • Enterprise Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position