IT Performance Project Manager

May 23, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Prepares the IT strategy/MBS and plans and the IT Organisation transformation.
  • Responsible for IT Capability Building and Workforce Planning, Vendor delivery management.
  • Establish planning and governance principles and processes including the market investment review processes.
  • Responsible for directing the preparation, review and consolidation of business reviews and budgets.
  • Drive Market IT goals and Key IT objectives including IT Strategic initiatives.
  • Oversees the development and maintenance of agile practises.
  • Oversee IT Workforce Planning.
  • Review IT costs and cost structures of market IT product streams.
  • Disaster recovery management .
  • Vendor Performance Management reviews.
  • Directs risk evaluation and compliance management processes.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree computer science or IT.
  • 7+ years’ experience in IT.
  • 3 years of leadership experience.
  • Agile / iterative product development life cycle experience
  • Preference to have worked in a global environment and with virtual teams.

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Infrastructure Architecture
  • Domain
  • Operational Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position