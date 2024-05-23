IT Performance Project Manager

Key Responsibilities
- Prepares the IT strategy/MBS and plans and the IT Organisation transformation.
- Responsible for IT Capability Building and Workforce Planning, Vendor delivery management.
- Establish planning and governance principles and processes including the market investment review processes.
- Responsible for directing the preparation, review and consolidation of business reviews and budgets.
- Drive Market IT goals and Key IT objectives including IT Strategic initiatives.
- Oversees the development and maintenance of agile practises.
- Oversee IT Workforce Planning.
- Review IT costs and cost structures of market IT product streams.
- Disaster recovery management .
- Vendor Performance Management reviews.
- Directs risk evaluation and compliance management processes.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree computer science or IT.
- 7+ years’ experience in IT.
- 3 years of leadership experience.
- Agile / iterative product development life cycle experience
- Preference to have worked in a global environment and with virtual teams.
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
- Infrastructure Architecture
- Domain
- Operational Technology
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree