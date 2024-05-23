IT Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

We require a senior PM with strong skills in managing complex projects with multiple moving parts and teams; and that can work independently; grasp technical landscapes quickly, is structured and with clear concise communication.

The candidate should be a motivated; skilled and experienced Project Manager to work on a high energy, fast paced program of work within the Customer Program.

The applicant would be responsible for the delivery of I&T Projects for the VAS (Value Added Services) Business Unit.

These projects are to deliver the VAS roadmap which includes Financial Services; Bill payments and Cellular Services

ROLE OUTPUT/CORE TASKS

• Responsible for the planning and delivery of large/complex IS project(s) within the IS Customer Programme

• Responsible for building and managing the relationship with the business areas of accountability within the IS Customer Programme

• Responsible for delivering to the overall IS prioritisation of projects within the IS Customer Programme

• Responsible for highlighting and managing risks and issues of projects within the IS Customer programme

• Responsible for highlighting the interdependencies of projects within the IS Customer Programme

• Responsible for reporting progress of projects back to the IS Customer Programme Manager

• Responsible for building a relationship and working closely with IS Capability leads, Product owners and Vendor teams involved in the project

• Responsible for resource allocation of technical teams to projects

• Responsible for the budget of the managed IS projects within the IS Customer Programme

• Responsible for the governance and adherence to group audit and IS governance frameworks

• Responsible for preparing the content for the divisional steering committees

• Responsible for the administration of the Projects within the IS Customer Programme

Desired Skills:

IT

Project Manager

retail

