IT Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Kenilworth

We require a senior PM with strong skills in managing complex projects with multiple moving parts and teams; and that can work independently; grasp technical landscapes quickly, is structured and with clear concise communication.
The candidate should be a motivated; skilled and experienced Project Manager to work on a high energy, fast paced program of work within the Customer Program.
The applicant would be responsible for the delivery of I&T Projects for the VAS (Value Added Services) Business Unit.
These projects are to deliver the VAS roadmap which includes Financial Services; Bill payments and Cellular Services
ROLE OUTPUT/CORE TASKS
• Responsible for the planning and delivery of large/complex IS project(s) within the IS Customer Programme
• Responsible for building and managing the relationship with the business areas of accountability within the IS Customer Programme
• Responsible for delivering to the overall IS prioritisation of projects within the IS Customer Programme
• Responsible for highlighting and managing risks and issues of projects within the IS Customer programme
• Responsible for highlighting the interdependencies of projects within the IS Customer Programme
• Responsible for reporting progress of projects back to the IS Customer Programme Manager
• Responsible for building a relationship and working closely with IS Capability leads, Product owners and Vendor teams involved in the project
• Responsible for resource allocation of technical teams to projects
• Responsible for the budget of the managed IS projects within the IS Customer Programme
• Responsible for the governance and adherence to group audit and IS governance frameworks
• Responsible for preparing the content for the divisional steering committees
• Responsible for the administration of the Projects within the IS Customer Programme
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Project Manager
- retail