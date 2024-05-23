IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Edenvale

We are recruiting an IT Support Engineer on a fixed term contract until December 2024 on behalf of an Edenvale based client.

Minimum Requirements

2+ years work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support

Comptia A+

MCSE or MCSA

Strong in Windows 788.10

Strong proficiency in Server [Phone Number Removed]; R2

Strong in Office [Phone Number Removed];

Strong understanding and experience in Office 365

Microsoft Exchange proficiency crucial

Overview of duties

Active Directory Setup, Configuration and Management – Group Policy Implementation, user management, OU’s and Password management

Hardware/Software troubleshooting

Dealing with vendors and suppliers

Ordering of equipment/stock

Experience in Virtual infrastructure and platforms

Site Infrastructure and Network Layout Documentation

Helpdesk Management and call closure

Client management

Networking experience and understanding

Salary bracket

R18 000 to R25 000 pm CTC

Desired Skills:

network

server

active directory

Learn more/Apply for this position