IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Edenvale

We are recruiting an IT Support Engineer on a fixed term contract until December 2024 on behalf of an Edenvale based client.
Minimum Requirements
2+ years work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support
Comptia A+
MCSE or MCSA
Strong in Windows 788.10
Strong proficiency in Server [Phone Number Removed]; R2
Strong in Office [Phone Number Removed];
Strong understanding and experience in Office 365
Microsoft Exchange proficiency crucial
Overview of duties
Active Directory Setup, Configuration and Management – Group Policy Implementation, user management, OU’s and Password management
Hardware/Software troubleshooting
Dealing with vendors and suppliers
Ordering of equipment/stock
Experience in Virtual infrastructure and platforms
Site Infrastructure and Network Layout Documentation
Helpdesk Management and call closure
Client management
Networking experience and understanding
Salary bracket
R18 000 to R25 000 pm CTC
Desired Skills:
- network
- server
- active directory