May 23, 2024

Job Title: Lead Solutions Analyst
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)
Hybrid

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Solution/System Analyst required to Analyse the As-Is System and its interfaces.
  • Identify and engage with Interfacing systems in terms of solution design and documenting the processes.
  • Translate elicited business requirements into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams.
  • Providing the Development team with solution design documents and specifications (User Stories and Test Cases)
  • Liaison between various Business and System Stakeholders.
  • Work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques, and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories.
  • Following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.
  • Support and coordinate production implementation and hyper care monitoring activities.
  • Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework and the Policies and Policy Standards.
  • Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.

Experience and qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Degree or Diploma in computer science, commerce, or business administration
  • Minimum 5 years of Systems/ Solution Analyst experience
  • Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams.
  • Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams (ability to Define and write detailed User Stories)
  • Information Systems Analyst certification from Institute for the Certification of Computing Professionals (beneficial)
  • Banking domain experience essential
  • Expertise in Systems Design & Integration
  • Testing Certification (beneficial)
  • Process Mapping Techniques (data mapping)
  • Presentation Skills
  • Ability to write Java code (beneficial)
  • Strong SQL Skills
  • Strong knowledge of integration between systems (MQ, REST, SOAP, File)

