Lead Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Job Title: Lead Solutions Analyst
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)
Hybrid
Roles and responsibilities:
- Solution/System Analyst required to Analyse the As-Is System and its interfaces.
- Identify and engage with Interfacing systems in terms of solution design and documenting the processes.
- Translate elicited business requirements into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams.
- Providing the Development team with solution design documents and specifications (User Stories and Test Cases)
- Liaison between various Business and System Stakeholders.
- Work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques, and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories.
- Following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.
- Support and coordinate production implementation and hyper care monitoring activities.
- Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework and the Policies and Policy Standards.
- Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.
Experience and qualifications:
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in computer science, commerce, or business administration
- Minimum 5 years of Systems/ Solution Analyst experience
- Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams.
- Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams (ability to Define and write detailed User Stories)
- Information Systems Analyst certification from Institute for the Certification of Computing Professionals (beneficial)
- Banking domain experience essential
- Expertise in Systems Design & Integration
- Testing Certification (beneficial)
- Process Mapping Techniques (data mapping)
- Presentation Skills
- Ability to write Java code (beneficial)
- Strong SQL Skills
- Strong knowledge of integration between systems (MQ, REST, SOAP, File)
If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??
Desired Skills:
- MQ
- REST
- SOAP
- File
- SQL
- Mapping