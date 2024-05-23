Lead Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Job Title: Lead Solutions Analyst

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)

Hybrid

Roles and responsibilities:

Solution/System Analyst required to Analyse the As-Is System and its interfaces.

Identify and engage with Interfacing systems in terms of solution design and documenting the processes.

Translate elicited business requirements into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams.

Providing the Development team with solution design documents and specifications (User Stories and Test Cases)

Liaison between various Business and System Stakeholders.

Work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques, and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories.

Following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.

Support and coordinate production implementation and hyper care monitoring activities.

Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework and the Policies and Policy Standards.

Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.

Experience and qualifications:

Matric

Degree or Diploma in computer science, commerce, or business administration

Minimum 5 years of Systems/ Solution Analyst experience

Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams.

Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams (ability to Define and write detailed User Stories)

Information Systems Analyst certification from Institute for the Certification of Computing Professionals (beneficial)

Banking domain experience essential

Expertise in Systems Design & Integration

Testing Certification (beneficial)

Process Mapping Techniques (data mapping)

Presentation Skills

Ability to write Java code (beneficial)

Strong SQL Skills

Strong knowledge of integration between systems (MQ, REST, SOAP, File)

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??

Desired Skills:

MQ

REST

SOAP

File

SQL

Mapping

