Mobile Fullstack Developer

Why You’ll Love Working With Us:
- 100% Remote.
- Exciting Projects: Work on an amazing mobile app that’s making waves in the industry.
What We’re Looking For:
- Full Stack Expertise: 3+ years of experience in full stack software development.
- Tech Savvy: Proficient in Flutter (front end) and Ruby/Sinatra (back end).
- Database Skills: Strong knowledge of relational databases, especially MySQL.
- Detail-Oriented: Excellent attention to detail and a commitment to meeting deadlines.
- Fintech Experience: Previous experience in fintech is a plus, but not a deal-breaker.
What You’ll Do:
- Enhance Our App: Develop innovative solutions based on user needs.
- Evolve Our System: Conduct maintenance, design systems, and contribute to architecture improvements.
- Collaborate and Create: Work with our project manager to launch new features.
- Optimize and Innovate: Suggest upgrades to improve performance and user experience.
- Document and Maintain: Keep programming tasks and procedures well-documented.
Desired Skills:
- Sinatra
- Flutter
- MySQL