Mobile Fullstack Developer

May 23, 2024

Why You’ll Love Working With Us:

  • 100% Remote.
  • Exciting Projects: Work on an amazing mobile app that’s making waves in the industry.

What We’re Looking For:

  • Full Stack Expertise: 3+ years of experience in full stack software development.
  • Tech Savvy: Proficient in Flutter (front end) and Ruby/Sinatra (back end).
  • Database Skills: Strong knowledge of relational databases, especially MySQL.
  • Detail-Oriented: Excellent attention to detail and a commitment to meeting deadlines.
  • Fintech Experience: Previous experience in fintech is a plus, but not a deal-breaker.

What You’ll Do:

  • Enhance Our App: Develop innovative solutions based on user needs.
  • Evolve Our System: Conduct maintenance, design systems, and contribute to architecture improvements.
  • Collaborate and Create: Work with our project manager to launch new features.
  • Optimize and Innovate: Suggest upgrades to improve performance and user experience.
  • Document and Maintain: Keep programming tasks and procedures well-documented.

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Desired Skills:

  • Sinatra
  • Flutter
  • MySQL

Learn more/Apply for this position