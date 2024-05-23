Mobile Fullstack Developer

Why You’ll Love Working With Us:

100% Remote.

Exciting Projects: Work on an amazing mobile app that’s making waves in the industry.

What We’re Looking For:

Full Stack Expertise: 3+ years of experience in full stack software development.

Tech Savvy: Proficient in Flutter (front end) and Ruby/Sinatra (back end).

. Detail-Oriented: Excellent attention to detail and a commitment to meeting deadlines.

Fintech Experience: Previous experience in fintech is a plus, but not a deal-breaker.

What You’ll Do:

Enhance Our App : Develop innovative solutions based on user needs.

Desired Skills:

Sinatra

Flutter

MySQL

