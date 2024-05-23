NBA Africa launches tech startup accelerator

NBA Africa has announced the launch of “Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator,” a startup accelerator based on the continent focused on early-stage African startup companies.

Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator will support Africa’s tech ecosystem and the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs by providing them with access to mentorship and capital that will help drive growth in the sports and creative industries.

Operated by ALX Ventures, a leading technology incubator that provides the continent’s tech leaders with access to the skills and tools to launch and scale their startups, Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator is open to early-stage startups in Africa that develop solutions in event management and ticketing, youth development, AI, and digital marketing in the sports and creative industries.

Startups can apply to participate at tripledoubleaccelerator.nba.com through Friday 31 May, after which the submissions will be narrowed down to the top 10.

The 10 selected startups will then be paired with mentors comprised of NBA Africa and ALX leadership, and other corporate stakeholders, who will provide guidance to the companies with a focus on product development, business growth and go-to-market strategy.

In September, NBA Africa will hold a Demo Day in New York City that will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Participating companies will pitch their products to a panel comprised of top industry leaders from the US, Africa, and around the world.

The panel will then determine the four winning companies, which will be awarded financial support, mentorship, and the opportunity to work with NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on their current and future initiatives on the continent.

“We are thrilled to launch an accelerator program based on the continent and focused on early-stage African startups,” says NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi. “This groundbreaking new initiative reflects our commitment to expanding the African sports ecosystem, and these incredible companies will be at the forefront of shaping the future of sport on the continent.”