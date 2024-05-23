Operating Systems Engineer (SvW)

Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment to ensure optimal and efficient functioning. Support equipment in a operating system environment, from implementation through to support.
Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment.
- Perform configuration and server installations to the specifications as laid out by standards
- Maintain software applications, operating systems, firmware and hardware through regular maintenance.
- Support assigned projects and install and implement in accordance to project objectives and design standards
- Perform troubleshooting and incident and problem management and meet service level objectives
- Perform monitoring tasks to pro-actively review and maintain the Windows server estate and where possible develop automation tasks to improve organizational efficiencies.
- Support a broad spectrum of technical issues, performance troubleshooting, partner with development teams on complex issues, and leverage tools/scripts to automate process improvements.
- Develop and maintain documentation related to technology installation administration and maintenance.
- Respond to monitoring alerts and execute reporting of system health and capacity through the use of tools and procedures to ensure compliancy with service level agreements and operational standards.
- Contribute to the development of and implement tactical and strategic plans for supporting the organizations Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies.
Continuous improvement to ensure effective service
- Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Analyse market trends to constantly improve the Specialty customer value proposition offerings.
- Streamline and integrate existing business processes and systems.
- Keep abreast of market trends and business development opportunities.
- Identify needs and develop business cases for Specialty business based on market opportunities.
- Create collaborative relationships with other departments to determine internal and external process improvements designed to enhance the customer experience and value.
- Optimise departmental performance through targeted business intelligence to ensure that it becomes the primary way of driving performance and execution.
Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction
- Maintain service, quality and desired outputs across the business process by ensuring compliance to tactical policies, procedures and standards.
- Establish productive operational relationships with key stakeholders in the various channels and administrative teams.
- Develop work routines in line with operational plans / schedules in order to manage achievement of service delivery goals.
- Share knowledge on, and participate in the creation of new standards, control systems and procedures to maintain service delivery.
Ensure cost efficiency through financial and corporate governance
- Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose budgets.
Manage quality people practices
- Align own behaviour with the organisation culture and values.
- Share and transfer product, process and systems knowledge to colleagues and team members.
- Collaborate and work with the business to deliver required service levels.
- Actively share information with other team members regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas.
Minimum Requirements:
- Recommended: Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.
- 5 – 8 years’ Operating system support experience.
- 3 – 5 years’ experience supporting Microsoft Operating Systems (Windows [Phone Number Removed];)
- ITIL foundation
- Microsoft certified Technology Specialist – Windows Server and System Centre
- Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies
- Solid experience in Installation, configuration and upgrading of servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment
Desired Skills:
- server support
- Windows Server
- ITIL