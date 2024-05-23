Operating Systems Engineer (SvW)

Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment to ensure optimal and efficient functioning. Support equipment in a operating system environment, from implementation through to support.

Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment.

Perform configuration and server installations to the specifications as laid out by standards

Maintain software applications, operating systems, firmware and hardware through regular maintenance.

Support assigned projects and install and implement in accordance to project objectives and design standards

Perform troubleshooting and incident and problem management and meet service level objectives

Perform monitoring tasks to pro-actively review and maintain the Windows server estate and where possible develop automation tasks to improve organizational efficiencies.

Support a broad spectrum of technical issues, performance troubleshooting, partner with development teams on complex issues, and leverage tools/scripts to automate process improvements.

Develop and maintain documentation related to technology installation administration and maintenance.

Respond to monitoring alerts and execute reporting of system health and capacity through the use of tools and procedures to ensure compliancy with service level agreements and operational standards.

Contribute to the development of and implement tactical and strategic plans for supporting the organizations Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies.

Continuous improvement to ensure effective service

Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Analyse market trends to constantly improve the Specialty customer value proposition offerings.

Streamline and integrate existing business processes and systems.

Keep abreast of market trends and business development opportunities.

Identify needs and develop business cases for Specialty business based on market opportunities.

Create collaborative relationships with other departments to determine internal and external process improvements designed to enhance the customer experience and value.

Optimise departmental performance through targeted business intelligence to ensure that it becomes the primary way of driving performance and execution.

Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction

Maintain service, quality and desired outputs across the business process by ensuring compliance to tactical policies, procedures and standards.

Establish productive operational relationships with key stakeholders in the various channels and administrative teams.

Develop work routines in line with operational plans / schedules in order to manage achievement of service delivery goals.

Share knowledge on, and participate in the creation of new standards, control systems and procedures to maintain service delivery.

Ensure cost efficiency through financial and corporate governance

Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose budgets.

Manage quality people practices

Align own behaviour with the organisation culture and values.

Share and transfer product, process and systems knowledge to colleagues and team members.

Collaborate and work with the business to deliver required service levels.

Actively share information with other team members regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas.

Minimum Requirements:

Recommended: Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.

5 – 8 years’ Operating system support experience.

3 – 5 years’ experience supporting Microsoft Operating Systems (Windows [Phone Number Removed];)

ITIL foundation

Microsoft certified Technology Specialist – Windows Server and System Centre

Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies

Solid experience in Installation, configuration and upgrading of servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment

Desired Skills:

server support

Windows Server

ITIL

