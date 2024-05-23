Operating Systems Engineer (SvW)

Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment to ensure optimal and efficient functioning. Support equipment in a operating system environment, from implementation through to support.

Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment.

  • Perform configuration and server installations to the specifications as laid out by standards

  • Maintain software applications, operating systems, firmware and hardware through regular maintenance.

  • Support assigned projects and install and implement in accordance to project objectives and design standards

  • Perform troubleshooting and incident and problem management and meet service level objectives

  • Perform monitoring tasks to pro-actively review and maintain the Windows server estate and where possible develop automation tasks to improve organizational efficiencies.

  • Support a broad spectrum of technical issues, performance troubleshooting, partner with development teams on complex issues, and leverage tools/scripts to automate process improvements.

  • Develop and maintain documentation related to technology installation administration and maintenance.

  • Respond to monitoring alerts and execute reporting of system health and capacity through the use of tools and procedures to ensure compliancy with service level agreements and operational standards.

  • Contribute to the development of and implement tactical and strategic plans for supporting the organizations Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies.

Continuous improvement to ensure effective service

  • Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.

  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

  • Analyse market trends to constantly improve the Specialty customer value proposition offerings.

  • Streamline and integrate existing business processes and systems.

  • Keep abreast of market trends and business development opportunities.

  • Identify needs and develop business cases for Specialty business based on market opportunities.

  • Create collaborative relationships with other departments to determine internal and external process improvements designed to enhance the customer experience and value.

  • Optimise departmental performance through targeted business intelligence to ensure that it becomes the primary way of driving performance and execution.

Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction

  • Maintain service, quality and desired outputs across the business process by ensuring compliance to tactical policies, procedures and standards.

  • Establish productive operational relationships with key stakeholders in the various channels and administrative teams.

  • Develop work routines in line with operational plans / schedules in order to manage achievement of service delivery goals.

  • Share knowledge on, and participate in the creation of new standards, control systems and procedures to maintain service delivery.

Ensure cost efficiency through financial and corporate governance

  • Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose budgets.

Manage quality people practices

  • Align own behaviour with the organisation culture and values.

  • Share and transfer product, process and systems knowledge to colleagues and team members.

  • Collaborate and work with the business to deliver required service levels.

  • Actively share information with other team members regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum requirements:

  • Recommended: Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.

  • 5 – 8 years’ Operating system support experience.

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience supporting Microsoft Operating Systems (Windows [Phone Number Removed];)

  • ITIL foundation

  • Microsoft certified Technology Specialist – Windows Server and System Centre

  • Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies

  • Solid experience in Installation, configuration and upgrading of servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment

Desired Skills:

  • server support
  • Windows Server
  • ITIL

