Our client, based in Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking a Project Manager to join their team. Reporting to the Institutional Client Services central Operations team, the Project Manager will be responsible for delivering division-impacting projects to cost, to quality and to time, focusing on projects supporting their Governance and Control function.
Key Responsibilities:
Management:
- Manage multiple projects across ICS Fund Operations, from inception to implementation, and provide post implementation support.
- Employing governance measures, manage resources, delivery against plan and key stakeholder and Steering Committee communications.
- Monitor and perform appropriate escalation of project issues and risks throughout the project lifecycle.
- Manage interdependencies across projects, whether assigned to your portfolio or other Project Managers.
Documentation and Analysis:
- Produce detailed process and procedure documentation.
- Identify and report opportunities for business process re-engineering and produce business requirements specifications when required.
- Perform Business Analysis tasks when required.
Reporting and Control:
- Produce, maintain and deliver project reporting, including metrics according to the company requirements.
- Maintain and evidence appropriate governance throughout the project lifecycle.
- Run and attend workstream and Steering Committee meetings and stakeholder presentations.
- Produce spotlight updates for internal communication and presentations.
- Present updates to staff, stakeholders and Directors.
Collaboration and Teamwork:
- Work closely with project Sponsors, Stakeholders and jurisdictional teams.
- Facilitate productive and collaborative communication in all interactions.
- Build and maintain strong working relationships across all jurisdictions of ICS and Group.
Compliance:
- Ensure compliance to the company project Policies and Procedures and support audit requests.
- Maintain data and project record integrity.
Essential Requirements:
- Relevant degree / Qualification.
- Minimum of 2 years proven experience as a Project Manager and prior experience as a Business Analyst in the Finance Industry.
- Candidates with 1-2 years’ experience as a Project Manager may be considered if they have 4-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in the Finance Industry.
- Working understanding of Investment Administration preferred.
- Proven track record of delivering multiple simultaneous projects to cost, to quality and to time.
- Excellent verbal and written communication and organizational skills.
- Strong process analytical skills.
- Logical and critical thinking.
- Strong Microsoft 365 applications skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
- Data and process visualization: The ability to create and interpret visual representations of data and processes to provide insights to stakeholders.
- Working knowledge of Finance and Accounting.
- Familiarity with Accounting and Investor systems, including Investran, InvestOne, Viewpoint, PureFunds. (Advantageous.).
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Finance
- Reproting