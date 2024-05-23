Project Manager

Our client, based in Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking a Project Manager to join their team. Reporting to the Institutional Client Services central Operations team, the Project Manager will be responsible for delivering division-impacting projects to cost, to quality and to time, focusing on projects supporting their Governance and Control function.

Key Responsibilities:

Management:

Manage multiple projects across ICS Fund Operations, from inception to implementation, and provide post implementation support.

Employing governance measures, manage resources, delivery against plan and key stakeholder and Steering Committee communications.

Monitor and perform appropriate escalation of project issues and risks throughout the project lifecycle.

Manage interdependencies across projects, whether assigned to your portfolio or other Project Managers.

Documentation and Analysis:

Produce detailed process and procedure documentation.

Identify and report opportunities for business process re-engineering and produce business requirements specifications when required.

Perform Business Analysis tasks when required.

Reporting and Control:

Produce, maintain and deliver project reporting, including metrics according to the company requirements.

Maintain and evidence appropriate governance throughout the project lifecycle.

Run and attend workstream and Steering Committee meetings and stakeholder presentations.

Produce spotlight updates for internal communication and presentations.

Present updates to staff, stakeholders and Directors.

Collaboration and Teamwork:

Work closely with project Sponsors, Stakeholders and jurisdictional teams.

Facilitate productive and collaborative communication in all interactions.

Build and maintain strong working relationships across all jurisdictions of ICS and Group.

Compliance:

Ensure compliance to the company project Policies and Procedures and support audit requests.

Maintain data and project record integrity.

Essential Requirements:

Relevant degree / Qualification.

Minimum of 2 years proven experience as a Project Manager and prior experience as a Business Analyst in the Finance Industry.

Candidates with 1-2 years’ experience as a Project Manager may be considered if they have 4-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in the Finance Industry.

Working understanding of Investment Administration preferred.

Proven track record of delivering multiple simultaneous projects to cost, to quality and to time.

Excellent verbal and written communication and organizational skills.

Strong process analytical skills.

Logical and critical thinking.

Strong Microsoft 365 applications skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Data and process visualization: The ability to create and interpret visual representations of data and processes to provide insights to stakeholders.

Working knowledge of Finance and Accounting.

Familiarity with Accounting and Investor systems, including Investran, InvestOne, Viewpoint, PureFunds. (Advantageous.).

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Finance

Reproting

Learn more/Apply for this position