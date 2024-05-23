Project Manager

Are you a driven and experienced Project Manager eager to take on an opportunity in the military vehicle manufacturing industry? Join my clients’ team and lead their projects to success! In this pivotal role, you will oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of critical projects. Collaborate with talented engineers, procurement specialists, and customer support teams to ensure timely and precise fulfillment of orders. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and are ready to make a significant impact, they want you on their team!

Requirements:

Matric and and a relevant qualification.

5-10 years’ Project Management experience.

Experience in the spare parts, automotive or military industry is a big advantage.

Strong understanding of project management principles, methodologies, and tools.

Experience of imports principles and procedures advantageous

Good knowledge and understanding of supply chain processes.

Responsibilities:

Project Management Generate and monitor the project plan and project schedules. Monitor and manage the implementation of the project plan to ensure that the project outputs are delivered within schedule. Conduct and facilitate regular project meetings to communicate project objectives, track progress, and drive cross-functional collaboration. Monitor and manage production progress to ensure adherence to timelines. Manage and coordinate spare parts projects from initiation to completion, ensuring adherence to project timelines and budgetary constraints. Provide feedback to customers on the progress of the project.

Project scope Management Ensure client requirements are met and ensure that all contractual agreements are in place. Monitor the United Nations Procurement Portal. Management of Amentum PAE spare requirements. Facilitate and follow up on all shipment of spares locally and internationally. Ensure compliance with export requirements (Contracting, permits, EUC, Export permits). Keep abreast with global requirements in order to keep up to date with the latest developments and trends worldwide.

Project Cost Management Accountable for the management of the project budget. Ensure follow-on orders and obtain new business. Manage invoice and customer payments. Compile overall project budget in terms of all income and expenditure. Control project order authorisation. Report on budgeted costs versus actual cost deviations. Cash flow management. Manage project profitability in line with Company Guidelines.

Project Stakeholder Management Centralised point of contact to client. Management of spare parts codification from Clients. Management and preparation of spare parts costing. Management and preparation of spare parts quotation or request for proposals. Management of product support costing and proposals. Compile overall project budget in terms of all income and expenditure. Control project order authorisation. Report on budgeted costs versus actual cost deviations. Cash flow management. Manage project profitability in line with Company Guidelines.

Project Stakeholder Management Centralised point of contact to client. Management of spare parts codification from Clients. Management and preparation of spare parts costing. Management and preparation of spare parts quotation or request for proposals. Management of product support costing and proposals.



Desired Skills:

project management

engineering

automotive

military

spare parts

