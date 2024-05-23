Project Manager – Western Cape Oakdale

May 23, 2024

Our client, based in Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking a Project Manager to join their team. Reporting to the Institutional Client Services central Operations team, the Project Manager will be responsible for delivering division-impacting projects to cost, to quality and to time, focusing on projects supporting their Governance and Control function.
Key Responsibilities:
Management:

  • Manage multiple projects across ICS Fund Operations, from inception to implementation, and provide post implementation support.
  • Employing governance measures, manage resources, delivery against plan and key stakeholder and Steering Committee communications.
  • Monitor and perform appropriate escalation of project issues and risks throughout the project lifecycle.
  • Manage interdependencies across projects, whether assigned to your portfolio or other Project Managers.

Documentation and Analysis:

  • Produce detailed process and procedure documentation.
  • Identify and report opportunities for business process re-engineering and produce business requirements specifications when required.
  • Perform Business Analysis tasks when required.

Reporting and Control:

  • Produce, maintain and deliver project reporting, including metrics according to the company requirements.
  • Maintain and evidence appropriate governance throughout the project lifecycle.
  • Run and attend workstream and Steering Committee meetings and stakeholder presentations.
  • Produce spotlight updates for internal communication and presentations.
  • Present updates to staff, stakeholders and Directors.

Collaboration and Teamwork:

  • Work closely with project Sponsors, Stakeholders and jurisdictional teams.
  • Facilitate productive and collaborative communication in all interactions.
  • Build and maintain strong working relationships across all jurisdictions of ICS and Group.

Compliance:

  • Ensure compliance to the company project Policies and Procedures and support audit requests.
  • Maintain data and project record integrity.

Essential Requirements:

  • Relevant degree / Qualification.
  • Minimum of 2 years proven experience as a Project Manager and prior experience as a Business Analyst in the Finance Industry.
  • Candidates with 1-2 years’ experience as a Project Manager may be considered if they have 4-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in the Finance Industry.
  • Working understanding of Investment Administration preferred.
  • Proven track record of delivering multiple simultaneous projects to cost, to quality and to time.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication and organizational skills.
  • Strong process analytical skills.
  • Logical and critical thinking.
  • Strong Microsoft 365 applications skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
  • Data and process visualization: The ability to create and interpret visual representations of data and processes to provide insights to stakeholders.
  • Working knowledge of Finance and Accounting.
  • Familiarity with Accounting and Investor systems, including Investran, InvestOne, Viewpoint, PureFunds. (Advantageous.).

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Finance
  • Reproting

