Senior BI Data Analyst (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

ANALYSE complex data sets and create insightful visualizations to help make data-driven decisions as your expertise is sought to fill the role of a Senior BI Data Analyst for a fast-growing FinTech company with a footprint on the African continent. You will be responsible for extracting insights, identifying trends, and presenting findings to key stakeholders. Your work will contribute to improving operational efficiency, optimizing business processes, and enhancing overall performance. The ideal candidate must be analytically adept, self-driven, able to flourish in an unstructured management environment and have a passion for African business. You must possess a Master’s/Bachelor’s Degree Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science or similar field with 3+ years suitable work experience with proficiency in Data Analysis tools GCP (Google Cloud Platform), Google Big Query, SAS, SQL, Python, R and data visualization tools Google Looker.

DUTIES:

Data Collection and Cleaning –

Collect, extract, and compile data from various sources, ensuring data accuracy and completeness.

Clean and transform raw data into structured datasets for analysis.

Identify and resolve data quality issues, inconsistencies, and anomalies.

Utilize the technologies of SQL, SAS, Python and Big Query, while staying up-to-date with latest trends and developments in Data Analytics.

Data Analysis and Interpretation –

Perform exploratory Data Analysis to identify trends, patterns, and relationships within the data.

Apply statistical techniques and data visualization methods to interpret and present findings.

Analyse large and complex datasets to derive actionable insights and recommendations.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into analytical approaches.

Reporting and Visualization –

Create visualizations, dashboards, and reports to effectively communicate data insights to stakeholders with the help of Google Looker.

Develop and maintain standardized reporting templates and data visualization tools.

Present findings in a clear and concise manner, tailoring the information to the audience’s needs.

Data-driven Decision Making –

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support data-driven decision-making processes.

Provide analytical support for business initiatives, including market analysis, customer segmentation, and performance tracking.

Identify opportunities for process improvement, operational efficiencies, and revenue optimization based on data analysis.

Data Governance and Security –

Ensure compliance with data governance policies, data protection regulations, and security protocols.

Adhere to data privacy and confidentiality standards when handling sensitive information.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of data dictionaries and data documentation.

Continuous Learning and Development –

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in Data Analysis.

Expand knowledge of statistical analysis techniques, data modelling, and data visualization tools.

Participate in training programs, workshops, and professional development opportunities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field (e.g., Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Data Analytics/Science).

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3+ years proven experience as a Data Analyst or similar role.

Proficiency in Data Analysis tools GCP (Google Cloud Platform), Google Big Query, SAS, SQL, Python, R and data visualization tools Google Looker.

Ability to handle and analyse large datasets efficiently.

Experience with Statistical Analysis techniques and Data Modelling.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other data manipulation tools.

Familiarity with Data Governance principles and best practices.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of data privacy regulations and compliance standards.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

