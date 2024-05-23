Senior Data Engineer (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing FinTech company with a footprint on the African continent seeks the strong leadership of a highly technical Senior Data Engineer to join its team. You will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the infrastructure and systems that enable efficient data processing, storage, and retrieval. You will also help ensure the availability and reliability of data for analysis and decision-making. The successful incumbent must have an Honour’s/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering/Information Systems or similar discipline with 4-5+years’ work experience in Data Engineering, Database Administration, or a related field. You should also be proficient in SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL/Oracle, Python, Java, or Scala; Hadoop, Spark, or Kafka and ETL tools such as Apache Airflow, Talend, or Informatica.

DUTIES:

Data Architecture and Modeling –

Design and develop data architectures that support the organization’s data needs.

Design and optimize data models to ensure efficient data storage, retrieval, and analysis.

Develop and maintain data dictionaries, data lineage, and metadata.

ETL Development and Maintenance –

Develop and maintain ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into data warehouses and data lakes.

Monitor and troubleshoot ETL processes to ensure timely and accurate data processing.

Optimize ETL processes for performance, scalability, and maintainability.

Database Design and Administration –

Design, implement, and maintain databases to support the organization’s data needs.

Ensure the security, availability, and reliability of databases through monitoring, backup, and recovery procedures.

Tune database performance to improve query speed and reduce downtime.

Develop and maintain database documentation and data dictionaries.

Data Quality and Governance –

Develop and maintain data quality standards and processes to ensure the integrity and accuracy of data.

Collaborate with data stakeholders to establish data governance policies and procedures.

Monitor data quality and take corrective actions as needed.

Collaboration and Communication –

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify data needs and requirements.

Work closely with Data Scientists, Analysts, and other stakeholders to ensure data availability and integrity.

Communicate technical information to non-technical stakeholders.

Mentor junior members of the Data Engineering team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Honour’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

4-5+Years of experience in Data Engineering, Database Administration, or a related field.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with relational databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or Oracle.

Experience with data warehousing and ETL tools such as Apache Airflow, Talend, or Informatica.

Knowledge of data modeling, data architecture, and database design principles.

Strong Programming skills in languages such as Python, Java, or Scala.

Understanding of distributed systems, cloud infrastructure, and Big Data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark, or Kafka.

Proven experience in leading and managing technical teams, including coaching and mentoring team members.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of data governance, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate team members towards achieving common goals.

Excellent team building and collaboration abilities to foster a positive and productive work environment.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Data

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position