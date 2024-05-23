Senior Server Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

May 23, 2024

Our client is looking for a Senior Server Administrator to join their team!!
The following are the requirements:

  • Minimum of an NQF level 6 National Diploma in IT or relevant qualification

  • Azure Administrator Associate Certification

  • VMware certificate
  • Server + Certificate
  • ITIL foundation certificate
  • A minimum of 10 years’ experience in a similar environment

Please apply with a copy of your CV and uncertied copies of your qualifications.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • VMware
  • ITIL
  • Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

