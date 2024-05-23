Our client is looking for a Senior Server Administrator to join their team!!
The following are the requirements:
-
Minimum of an NQF level 6 National Diploma in IT or relevant qualification
-
Azure Administrator Associate Certification
- VMware certificate
- Server + Certificate
- ITIL foundation certificate
- A minimum of 10 years’ experience in a similar environment
Please apply with a copy of your CV and uncertied copies of your qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- VMware
- ITIL
- Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma