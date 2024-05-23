Senior Server Administrator

Our client is looking for a Senior Server Administrator to join their team!!

The following are the requirements:

Minimum of an NQF level 6 National Diploma in IT or relevant qualification

Azure Administrator Associate Certification

VMware certificate

Server + Certificate

ITIL foundation certificate

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in a similar environment

Please apply with a copy of your CV and uncertied copies of your qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Azure

VMware

ITIL

Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

