Senior Software Engineer

My client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to design and implement new systems and features, as well as modify and maintain existing systems to adapt to business and technology changes. This role involves direct engagement with management, development teams, customers, and vendors to ensure the successful design, development, and delivery of technology-based solutions.

Key Requirements

Bachelor degree or equivalent obtained Information Systems/Computer Science/or related with a major in Business Analytics, Data Analysis/Management or Information Systems.

5+ years of relevant experience in a similar role

Extensive previous experience as a PHP Developer (3+ years)

Designing, coding, and maintaining applications using best practices

Knowledge and experience with one or more development methodologies

Able to use version control for software with solid understanding of Git and Github

Able to understand CI pipeline and the part it plays in code developed (Github actions, Jenkins or any related CI pipeline)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Git

Jenkins

Learn more/Apply for this position