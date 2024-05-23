Our client is looking for a technical, entry-level Software Tester to help test their application and build test/demo databases. This role offers growth opportunities into positions such as Customer Support Manager, Developer, or Supply Chain Consultant.
Key Responsibilities:
- Test Planning and Execution:
- Develop and execute test plans.
- Verify software functionality.
- Defect Reporting:
- Identify and document defects.
- Report defects to the development team.
- Collaboration:
- Work with developers to understand software design.
- Help resolve defects.
- Regression and Performance Testing:
- Conduct tests to ensure software stability and performance.
- Documentation:
- Document test results and procedures.
Qualifications and Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or Engineering.
- Understanding of software testing methods.
- Very strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good communication and teamwork abilities.
- Detail-oriented and adaptable.
Benefits:
- Career growth opportunities.
- Exposure to advanced technologies.
- Collaborative work environment
Desired Skills:
- Testing Software
- Testing Automation
- Exploratory Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
They are a new player in supply chain planning software market, which aims to harness the power of the web to provide easy-to-use process driven supply chain planning solutions.