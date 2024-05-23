Software Tester

Our client is looking for a technical, entry-level Software Tester to help test their application and build test/demo databases. This role offers growth opportunities into positions such as Customer Support Manager, Developer, or Supply Chain Consultant.

Key Responsibilities:

Test Planning and Execution:

Develop and execute test plans.

Verify software functionality.

Defect Reporting:

Identify and document defects.

Report defects to the development team.

Collaboration:

Work with developers to understand software design.

Help resolve defects.

Regression and Performance Testing:

Conduct tests to ensure software stability and performance.

Documentation:

Document test results and procedures.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or Engineering.

Understanding of software testing methods.

Very strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication and teamwork abilities.

Detail-oriented and adaptable.

Benefits:

Career growth opportunities.

Exposure to advanced technologies.

Collaborative work environment

Desired Skills:

Testing Software

Testing Automation

Exploratory Testing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

They are a new player in supply chain planning software market, which aims to harness the power of the web to provide easy-to-use process driven supply chain planning solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position