Software Tester – Western Cape Somerset West

May 23, 2024

Our client is looking for a technical, entry-level Software Tester to help test their application and build test/demo databases. This role offers growth opportunities into positions such as Customer Support Manager, Developer, or Supply Chain Consultant.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Test Planning and Execution:
  • Develop and execute test plans.
  • Verify software functionality.
  • Defect Reporting:
  • Identify and document defects.
  • Report defects to the development team.
  • Collaboration:
  • Work with developers to understand software design.
  • Help resolve defects.
  • Regression and Performance Testing:
  • Conduct tests to ensure software stability and performance.
  • Documentation:
  • Document test results and procedures.

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or Engineering.
  • Understanding of software testing methods.
  • Very strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Good communication and teamwork abilities.
  • Detail-oriented and adaptable.

Benefits:

  • Career growth opportunities.
  • Exposure to advanced technologies.
  • Collaborative work environment

Desired Skills:

  • Testing Software
  • Testing Automation
  • Exploratory Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

They are a new player in supply chain planning software market, which aims to harness the power of the web to provide easy-to-use process driven supply chain planning solutions.

