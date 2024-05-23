Solutions Analysts (Business / Systems Analyst) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

May 23, 2024

Our client is looking for a Solutions analyst who will work alongside their other analysts. The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Key Requirements

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
  • Excellent documentation skills (Confluence)
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira)
  • A solid track record of following through on commitments.
  • Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
  • Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Jira
  • JSON
  • XML

