Solutions Analysts (Business / Systems Analyst)

Our client is looking for a Solutions analyst who will work alongside their other analysts. The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Key Requirements

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking

Excellent documentation skills (Confluence)

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Experience working with project management tools (Jira)

A solid track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Jira

JSON

XML

