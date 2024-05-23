Tarsus to distribute alternative virtualisation solution

Tarsus Distribution has partnered with Scale Computing, which offers edge computing, virtualisation, and hyper-converged solutions via its SC//Platform while simultaneously expanding its technology offerings to its channel partner network.

“Our new partnership with Scale Computing is an important step in our efforts to set new standards in IT efficiency and reliability, fostering growth and operational excellence for businesses across our markets,” says Alan Hawkins, GM: enterprise solutions at Tarsus Distribution. “Their focus on practical and reliable computing solutions aligns perfectly with what our partners and their customers need.

“By working together, we can offer a straightforward approach to complex IT challenges, helping our customers streamline their operations and save on costs. We believe this partnership stands to make a real difference for businesses looking for stability and simplicity in their IT infrastructure.”

Many of today’s virtualisation solutions consist of multiple vendor products, making them more complicated and expensive than necessary. Moreover, properly configuring disparate server and storage components takes up valuable department resources, and that’s even before a company has installed and configured hypervisors or tested for compatibility and performance.

Together, Tarsus Distribution and Scale Computing are bringing a virtualisation alternative to the southern African market.

The SC//Platform combines simplicity, high-availability and scalability, replacing the existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running virtual machines (VMs) in a single, easy-to-manage platform. Regardless of hardware requirements, users can run applications in a fully integrated platform, and the same innovative software and simple user interface provides the power to run infrastructure efficiently at the edge.

“Scale Computing’s commitment to innovation and reliability has made it a standout provider of edge computing solutions, not just in existing markets, but with great potential for growth in emerging ones,” says Scott Mann, global channel chief and vice-president of international sales at Scale Computing. “Our partnership with Tarsus Distribution represents a strategic move to extend our reach within greater Southern Africa, a market rich with opportunity.

“Tarsus Distribution is known for its expertise in logistics and a deep understanding of the local IT landscape. We are confident that this collaboration will deliver unparalleled value to businesses throughout Southern Africa, offering them scalability, operational efficiencies, and cost savings that are critical in today’s fast-paced digital world. We look forward to a successful partnership and to bringing our cutting-edge solutions to more customers across the region.”

He adds that Scale Computing’s customers typically experience a substantial reduction in ongoing management costs, ranging between 60% and 80%.