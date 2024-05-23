Test Automation Technician

May 23, 2024

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Test planning and test case automation.
  • Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
  • Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
  • Manage automated script storage and versioning.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
  • 5 years tester experience.
  • 2 years experience in automated tools and testing.
  • 2 years test analyst experience.
  • 2 years experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Knowledge and experience with regression, functional and integration testing.
  • Knowledge and experience with software testing tools.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Methodical approach to testing.
  • Bug Life Cycle Management Software.
  • Test Management Software.

Personal Profile:

  • Organised, structured and attention to detail.
  • Pro-active and ability to work independently
  • Work well under pressure.
  • Ability to work in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.

Desired Skills:

  • automated tools
  • test analyst
  • SDLC

