Test Automation Technician – Western Cape Somerset West

Test Automation Technician

Responsibilities/Tasks:

·Test planning and test case automation.

·Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.

·Create and execute automated test plans on demand.

·Manage automated script storage and versioning.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

5 years tester experience.

2 years experience in automated tools and testing.

2 years test analyst experience.

2 years experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Knowledge and experience with regression, functional and integration testing.

Knowledge and experience with software testing tools.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Methodical approach to testing.

Bug Life Cycle Management Software.

Test Management Software.

Personal Profile:

Organised, structured and attention to detail.

Pro-active and ability to work independently

Work well under pressure.

Ability to work in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.

Desired Skills:

attention to detail

work well under pressure

organised

