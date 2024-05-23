Test Automation Technician – Western Cape Somerset West

Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Test planning and test case automation.
- Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
- Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
- Manage automated script storage and versioning.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
- 5 years tester experience.
- 2 years experience in automated tools and testing.
- 2 years test analyst experience.
- 2 years experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Knowledge and experience with regression, functional and integration testing.
- Knowledge and experience with software testing tools.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Methodical approach to testing.
- Bug Life Cycle Management Software.
- Test Management Software.
Personal Profile:
- Organised, structured and attention to detail.
- Pro-active and ability to work independently
- Work well under pressure.
- Ability to work in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.
