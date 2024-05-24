Agricultural Technologist / Field Technician – Eastern Cape Eastern Cape

Our client in the Agricultural Research industry is currently looking to add an Agricultural Technologist / Field Technician to their team in the Langkloof / Kirkwood / Addo areas.

Requirements:

A BSc Agriculture Degree or another relevant agricultural degree is essential .

or another relevant agricultural degree is . A minimum of 2 – 3 years experience within a similar position with experience in trials, pests, diseases etc.

within a similar position with experience in etc. A valid Code 8 license is essential.

is essential. Willingness to travel and adapt to changing working hours according to operational requirements.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Research on the protocols for development as requested by customers.

The development of research projects.

Project planning – lay-out, execution and evaluation of field trials.

The preparation of protocols

Reliable samples.

Preparation of chemicals and equipment.

Calibration of equipment.

Application of chemicals according to the protocols.

Data capture.

Statistical analyses.

Interpretation of results.

The writing of scientific reports based on the results.

Stock taking of chemicals.

Investigate field crops quality, nutrient status, diseases visible and general crop quality.

Any other tasks required by the General Manager.

Networking in the Langkloof / Kirkwood / Addo area to obtain more sites for trials.

