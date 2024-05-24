AMD expands EPYC CPU portfolio

AMD has announced the availability of the AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors that complement the existing AMD EPYC server CPU portfolio with new cost-optimised offerings that deliver enterprise-class features and leadership performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.

The AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs provide the price conscious buyer with enterprise-grade performance, dependability, scalability and modern security features powered by the efficient “Zen 4” architecture.

“Historically, many small to medium businesses have had to compromise on their IT solutions by using hardware that doesn’t fully meet their needs,” says John Morris, corporate vice-president: Enterprise and HPC Business Group, at AMD.

“Based on the same technologies that power the most demanding data centres in the world, the AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are offered at an optimised acquisition cost for customers in small and medium-sized businesses seeking to drive better business outcomes.”

The AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are built to deliver strong, general-purpose computing in a single-socket package, enabling highly performant rack scale, multi-node and tower configurations where system cost and other infrastructure constraints are critical considerations.

AMD EPYC 4004 CPU-powered servers offer a compelling balance of performance, scalability and affordability. Enabling a wide array of broadly deployed enterprise solutions, AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs are supported by leading partners including, Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, New Egg, OVHcloud, Supermicro and Tyan.