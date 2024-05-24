BI Analyst – Gauteng Rietondale

May 24, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Designing and developing reports, automating processes.
  • Analyse workflows to drive business efficiency.
  • Build financial reports, utilise advanced features for data visualisation and analysis.
  • Automate processes using workflow middleware.
  • Script in Python to create efficient workflows.
  • Analyse and improve workflows through process automation.
  • Identify areas for optimisation and implement solutions.
  • Utilise API integration to enhance reporting capabilities and streamline data retrieval processes.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelors degree.
  • 5 years’ experience in BI Analytics.
  • Data Analysis experience essential.
  • Process Automation experience.
  • Data Visualisation tools (Power BI, Tableau, QlikView).
  • 5 years experience Python.
  • 5 years in utilising API integration to enhance reporting capabilities and streamline data retrieval processes.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • Python
  • R
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • QlikView

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

