BI Analyst – Gauteng Rietondale

Key Responsibilities
- Designing and developing reports, automating processes.
- Analyse workflows to drive business efficiency.
- Build financial reports, utilise advanced features for data visualisation and analysis.
- Automate processes using workflow middleware.
- Script in Python to create efficient workflows.
- Analyse and improve workflows through process automation.
- Identify areas for optimisation and implement solutions.
- Utilise API integration to enhance reporting capabilities and streamline data retrieval processes.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors degree.
- 5 years’ experience in BI Analytics.
- Data Analysis experience essential.
- Process Automation experience.
- Data Visualisation tools (Power BI, Tableau, QlikView).
- 5 years experience Python.
- 5 years in utilising API integration to enhance reporting capabilities and streamline data retrieval processes.
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- Python
- R
- Power BI
- Tableau
- QlikView
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree