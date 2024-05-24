Cloud Database Engineer (LM)

- We are looking for a highly skilled, analytical Cloud Database Engineer.
- You will play a critical role in migrating on-Prem workloads to databases hosted on OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Azure and AWS platforms.
- As a Cloud Database Engineer, you will design and implement cloud-based database solutions that meet the needs of the business, develop and maintain database migration plans, and work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.
- Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.
- Develop and maintain database migration plans.
- Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.
- Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.
- Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
- Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases.
- Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred).
- Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment.
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
- At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development.
- Fluent business English.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Oracle Database
- PostgreSQL