Cloud Database Engineer (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

May 24, 2024

  • We are looking for a highly skilled, analytical Cloud Database Engineer.

  • You will play a critical role in migrating on-Prem workloads to databases hosted on OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Azure and AWS platforms.

  • As a Cloud Database Engineer, you will design and implement cloud-based database solutions that meet the needs of the business, develop and maintain database migration plans, and work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

  • Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.

  • Develop and maintain database migration plans.

  • Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

  • Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.

  • Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.

  • Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

  • Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases.

  • Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred).

  • Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment.

  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

  • At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development.

  • Fluent business English.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Oracle Database
  • PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position