Cloud Engineer

Seeking More Than Just a Job? Embrace a New Chapter with iOCO Infrastructure Services.

We are seeking a Cloud Engineer to join our team. As a Cloud Engineer you’ll be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining cloud-based infrastructure and services to support an organization’s IT needs

What you’ll do:

Maintenance, and support of our VMware platform which makes up our iOCO Cloud Platform.

Ensure efficient functioning of data storage and process functions in accordance with company security policies and best practices.

Identify, analyse, and resolve infrastructure vulnerabilities and application deployment issues.

Regularly review existing systems and make recommendations for improvements.

Interact with clients, provide cloud/vmware support, and make recommendations based on client needs.

Implement VMware technology solutions for virtualization, networking, and storage infrastructures.

Create, test, and deploy VMware vSphere environments.

Procure, configure, and implement VMware products and related technologies.

Implement and maintain VMware ESXi

Ensure all VMware products meet business requirements.

Provide technical support to end users, operations, and management.

Maintain knowledge of VMware products and industry trends

Decide and implement appropriate VMware products and technologies.

Perform system maintenance as needed.

Your expertise:

Proven minimum 5+ years implementation experience in IT (Infrastructure).

Broad understanding of IT, hardware and VMware technologies.

Broad understanding of operating systems, such as Microsoft and Linux.

VMware vCenter, ESX, Update Manager, Syslogger and VMware vSAN, Veeam, Agent-based backups.

Storage experience in both block-based and file-based storage.

Understanding of SLAs.

Technical Documentation.

Call Management.

Strong Communication Skills.

Strong Interpersonal Skills.

Qualifications required:

ITIL V3 Preferable

ICT/IT Certification i.e. A+, N+, MCSE Preferable

VMWare VCP 7 and above Essential

VMWARE NSX Preferable Essential

VMWARE vCloud Director Preferable

VMWARE vSAN Preferable

Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) Essential

Public Cloud provider: AWS Solutions Architect Associate (SAA) Preferable Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Architect (GCP)



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Gauteng (Johannesburg, Pretoria)

Work environment: Hybrid (office and work from home)

Physical demands: Rack and stack IT equipment at the Data Center, such as switches, Servers, and others.

Travel: To the office to the data centre (Johannesburg Locally)

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position