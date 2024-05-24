Cyber Safety & Security Engineer

May 24, 2024

Our client based in Rosebank is currently looking for a Cyber Safety & Security Engineer within the Digital Technology Department. Their hybrid working model allows you to work from home for 3 days a week, for this 6 month contract.

Key Responsibilities?

  • Analyze information to identify security control and/or capability gaps that impacts the organization’s security posture
  • Provide advice and consultancy to internal customers on application and infrastructure threats and vulnerability remediation
  • Consume and prioritize vulnerability results; provide remediation guidance and help eliminate false positives.
  • Attend design and application architectural reviews and actively lead the discussions from a security standpoint
  • Create formal written documentation of findings and recommendations to address vulnerabilities; assist development teams with writing patches for discovered vulnerabilities; assist security, server management, desktop, private/public cloud and application development teams with identifying and remediation of vulnerabilities
  • Enhance the current controls and oversight of the various compute environments (private/public cloud, IaaS, PaaS and SaaS), reviewing configuration and designs and documenting improvements when necessary.
  • Expand the use of automation in securing the environment and across multiple technology platforms.
  • Provide the Interface between the local business unit and the global security team.

Minimum Requirements

  • Strong analytical skills and cross functional knowledge across multiple security platforms and other infrastructure disciplines
  • Deep knowledge of Infrastructure security architectures, vulnerabilities and controls including Active Directory, Azure Active Directory, Cloud IaaS/PaaS and network implementations.
  • Deep knowledge of application security vulnerabilities, testing techniques, and the OWASP framework.
  • Experience in using security tools across different facets of infrastructure and applications. (SIEM, EDR, Threat Hunting (scripting), Vulnerability Exploitation, IAM, PAM etc.)
  • Skilled in Security Penetration covering Microsoft Enterprise Environment (On-Premises and Cloud)
  • Skilled in the Microsoft Security Stack (Defender, Sentinel, Endpoint Management)
  • Skilled PowerShell & API Scripter (Python, C++, KQL will be advantageous)
  • Experience in Penetration Testing and/or simulating of security events for controlled testing and validating of infrastructure and application environments
  • Be able to articulate vulnerabilities, defects, technical controls and risks, with the Business in a manner that can be easily understood.
  • Experience of Security frameworks like NIST and IEC 62443
  • Strong Investigation and Post-mortem analysis skills with the expectation to discuss the root causes of an issue as they come up.
  • Solid project management skills.

Job Type:

  • Contract

Workplace type:

  • Hybrid

Location:

  • Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

  • Mid-Senior level

Desired Skills:

  • Azure Active Directory
  • Infrastructure
  • OWASP

Learn more/Apply for this position