Data Analyst

May 24, 2024

Data Analyst

Our client is looking for a qualified Data Analyst to join their team based in Modderfontein. The candidate must have a minimum of 3 years or more experience working as a Data Analyst.

Job Expectations

  • Ability to work with data sets from different data sources i.e. be able to extract data from various data sources and collate this information for the stakeholders within the business
  • Assist the business in deriving actionable insights that will drive operational efficiencies
  • Be able to interact with internal and external stakeholders
  • Gather data from the business and translate them into reports & dashboards
  • Responsible for processing data using MS Excel, MS SQL and Power BI
  • Able to use the specialist analytical tools to model data into KPI reports and dashboards in Excel and Power BI
  • Daily, weekly & monthly reporting
  • Provide support to data integrity projects and assist with implementing or facilitating policies and procedures relating to data governance
  • Translate internal briefs into analytical projects including refining the initial brief and asking the right questions
  • Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies in the data industry / world

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or equivalent
  • Solid knowledge of SQL
  • Experience in Think Cell
  • Experience in MS Excel, MS Access, MS SQL, MS PowerPoint
  • Experience with Power BI or QlikView or QlikSense

Desired Skills:

  • Data extraction
  • Data Capture
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Entry

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position