Data Analyst – Gauteng Modderfontein

Data Analyst
Our client is looking for a qualified Data Analyst to join their team based in Modderfontein. The candidate must have a minimum of 3 years or more experience working as a Data Analyst.
Job Expectations
- Ability to work with data sets from different data sources i.e. be able to extract data from various data sources and collate this information for the stakeholders within the business
- Assist the business in deriving actionable insights that will drive operational efficiencies
- Be able to interact with internal and external stakeholders
- Gather data from the business and translate them into reports & dashboards
- Responsible for processing data using MS Excel, MS SQL and Power BI
- Able to use the specialist analytical tools to model data into KPI reports and dashboards in Excel and Power BI
- Daily, weekly & monthly reporting
- Provide support to data integrity projects and assist with implementing or facilitating policies and procedures relating to data governance
- Translate internal briefs into analytical projects including refining the initial brief and asking the right questions
- Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies in the data industry / world
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or equivalent
- Solid knowledge of SQL
- Experience in Think Cell
- Experience in MS Excel, MS Access, MS SQL, MS PowerPoint
- Experience with Power BI or QlikView or QlikSense
Desired Skills:
- Data extraction
- Data Capture
- Data Analysis
- Data Entry
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate