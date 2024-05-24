Data Analyst – Gauteng Modderfontein

Data Analyst

Our client is looking for a qualified Data Analyst to join their team based in Modderfontein. The candidate must have a minimum of 3 years or more experience working as a Data Analyst.

Job Expectations

Ability to work with data sets from different data sources i.e. be able to extract data from various data sources and collate this information for the stakeholders within the business

Assist the business in deriving actionable insights that will drive operational efficiencies

Be able to interact with internal and external stakeholders

Gather data from the business and translate them into reports & dashboards

Responsible for processing data using MS Excel, MS SQL and Power BI

Able to use the specialist analytical tools to model data into KPI reports and dashboards in Excel and Power BI

Daily, weekly & monthly reporting

Provide support to data integrity projects and assist with implementing or facilitating policies and procedures relating to data governance

Translate internal briefs into analytical projects including refining the initial brief and asking the right questions

Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies in the data industry / world

Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or equivalent

Solid knowledge of SQL

Experience in Think Cell

Experience in MS Excel, MS Access, MS SQL, MS PowerPoint

Experience with Power BI or QlikView or QlikSense

Desired Skills:

Data extraction

Data Capture

Data Analysis

Data Entry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

