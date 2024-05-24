Electrical CAD/ Revit Technician – Northern Cape Upington

Our client in the EPCM industry is looking for an Electrical CAD/ Revit Technician who has at least 5 years of experience in an EPCM environment or similar sectors. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:
- Prepare detailed drawings, layout, sketches, maps, and graphic presentations of engineering designs using CAD.
- Completion of task received from engineers.
- Preparation of sketches.
- Coordination with other disciplines.
- Undertake data studies and spreadsheets manipulations as necessary.
- Understand the business goals and to help to meet them.
Requirements
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Proven working Postgraduate Experience of at least 5 years in an EPCM or Consultancy firm.
- Proficient with AutoCAD/ Autodesk Revit Modelling.
- Must be based or willing to relocate to Upington (Northern Cape)
Desired Skills:
- CAD
- Revit