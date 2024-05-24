Electrical CAD/ Revit Technician – Northern Cape Upington

Our client in the EPCM industry is looking for an Electrical CAD/ Revit Technician who has at least 5 years of experience in an EPCM environment or similar sectors. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:

Prepare detailed drawings, layout, sketches, maps, and graphic presentations of engineering designs using CAD.

Completion of task received from engineers.

Preparation of sketches.

Coordination with other disciplines.

Undertake data studies and spreadsheets manipulations as necessary.

Understand the business goals and to help to meet them.

Requirements

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Proven working Postgraduate Experience of at least 5 years in an EPCM or Consultancy firm.

Proficient with AutoCAD/ Autodesk Revit Modelling.

Must be based or willing to relocate to Upington (Northern Cape)

Desired Skills:

CAD

Revit

