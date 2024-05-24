Electrical CAD/ Revit Technician

Our client in the EPCM industry is looking for an Electrical CAD/ Revit Technician who has at least 5 years of experience in an EPCM environment or similar sectors. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:

  • Prepare detailed drawings, layout, sketches, maps, and graphic presentations of engineering designs using CAD.
  • Completion of task received from engineers.
  • Preparation of sketches.
  • Coordination with other disciplines.
  • Undertake data studies and spreadsheets manipulations as necessary.
  • Understand the business goals and to help to meet them.

Requirements

  • National Diploma in Electrical Engineering
  • Proven working Postgraduate Experience of at least 5 years in an EPCM or Consultancy firm.
  • Proficient with AutoCAD/ Autodesk Revit Modelling.
  • Must be based or willing to relocate to Upington (Northern Cape)

Desired Skills:

  • CAD
  • Revit

