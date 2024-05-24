Engineer: Machine Learning Software Engineer at Mintek – Gauteng Randburg

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting opportunity for an Engineer to conduct research and develop innovative and practical artificial intelligence solutions for the minerals processing industry. The engineer will work with the software team, contributing to the development of new products for the South African and global minerals and metals industry

Description

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS: · Conduct research into machine learning applications (reinforcement learning, supervised and unsupervised ML) in the minerals processing industry;

· Ensure that projects are executed on time and within budget;

· Play a leading role in research projects and the development of products from that research;

· Actively participate in the training, guidance and motivation of junior staff. Participate in team debates and technical decisions;

· Produce professional reports, papers and presentations at local and international conferences;

· Conceptualise, design, execute, analyse and troubleshoot independently;

· Ensure that SHEQ procedures are strictly adhered to and that project work is executed with maximum overall technical efficiency;

· Identify opportunities for technology development and commercialisation; and,

· Keep up-to-date at a professional level with technology and business developments that are relevant to the division’s interests.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The following skills are required for this role:

Machine learning (supervised and unsupervised machine learning)



Academic writing, ability to present (evidenced by publication record)



English-speaking



Python programming language experience

Suitable candidates must possess at least a B.Sc Hons or 4-year B.Eng degree and be willing to study further towards an [URL Removed] and PhD in a field aligned with Mintek’s research. An [URL Removed] or PhD in a machine learning field is preferred.

2 years vocational experience following first graduation (BSc Hon/BEng).

C , C# or VB.NET experience a bonus.

COMPETENCIES:

· Communication and presentation skills

· Numerical and quantitative skills

· Self-driven

· People skills

· Ability to multi task

· Ability to get things done

· Ability to lead by example

Advanced Process Control and Process Modelling is advantageous

SALARY PACKAGE: Negotiable CLOSING DATE: 07 June 2024 The above-mentioned vacancy is also available on the Mintek website at www.mintek.co.zaShould you not hear from us within one (1) month of the closing date, consider your application to be unsuccessful. Mintek is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representivity in all levels of occupational categories

Desired Skills:

Numerical skills

Quantitative skills

People skills

Advanced Process Control

Process Modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position