Graduate: Investment Data Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Kickstart your career in Investments by combining your IT skills with your investment passion and get involved in Operations by providing technical support where it matters most!

Is this you?

You recently completed your degree in IT or Investments and you’re ready to combine these 2 worlds and gain some working experience, here is your opportunity to make your mark and grow.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this role, you’ll be at the heart of supporting the investment team’s operations through your technical expertise. You will provide technical support and your role will involve analysing large datasets, generating insights and reports to aid investment decision-making. You will get to use your analytical brain to develop and maintain data pipelines and automation tools, assist with database management, and monitor performance. Additionally, you’ll design, develop, and maintain custom software solutions and applications tailored to the investment team’s needs, implementing algorithms for investment analysis, risk management, and portfolio optimization. You’ll also stay updated on the latest IT technologies and quantitative finance methodologies, proactively enhancing investment processes and driving innovation.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client is a dynamic and growing Investment Multimanager with professional offices based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, dedicated to simplifying complexities within the financial industry. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions, this is a place where your career can thrive and your contributions can make a significant impact. You will be part of a team of 5 where you will get to work directly with the PM’s and Head of Investments.

What you’ll need

You will need a completed bachelor’s degree or honours in Computer Science, Data Science, Investments, or Mathematics. You also need to be proficient in programming languages commonly used in quantitative finance and data analysis, SQL is essential, Python and R are advantageous. An interest in financial markets and investment products is needed as this is where you will be growing most. To succeed in this role you need excellent problem-solving skills, effective communication abilities in English, and a willingness to work in a dynamic environment,

What you’ll get

You will receive a competitive salary along with benefits that come from working with a leading company in the financial sector. You’ll be part of a forward-thinking team that values innovation, continuous improvement, and professional growth. This role offers the opportunity to develop your skills, take on new challenges, and advance your career in a supportive and dynamic environment where mentorship will take you to new heights.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might note fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position