Information Security Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Information Security Manager to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the security of the organisation’s information, data, and systems, and will play a key role in developing and implementing comprehensive security measures to protect against cyber threats and breaches.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement information security policies and procedures to safeguard company data and information systems.

Conduct regular security risk assessments and vulnerability testing to identify and address potential security threats.

Monitor and investigate security incidents, breaches, and suspicious activity.

Manage the implementation and maintenance of security tools and technologies, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and antivirus software.

Provide security awareness training and education to company staff to promote best practices for information security.

Collaborate with IT and other departments to ensure compliance with security standards and regulations, such as GDPR and POPIA.

Stay up-to-date on the latest security threats, trends, and technologies to continuously improve the organisation’s security posture.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) or equivalent certification.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in information security management.

Strong technical knowledge of security protocols, encryption algorithms, and network security technologies.

Experience with security tools, such as SIEM, IDS/IPS, and endpoint security solutions.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Knowledge of regulatory compliance requirements, such as ISO 27001 and NIST cybersecurity framework.

If you meet the above requirements and are passionate about protecting company information and data, we invite you to apply for the Information Security Manager position in Centurion, Gauteng.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

