Position: Intermediate Software Developer
Hire Resolves client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate Software Developer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing software applications to meet the needs of the clients. You will work closely with the team of developers, project managers, and quality assurance professionals to deliver high-quality solutions within agreed timelines.
Responsibilities:
- Designing and developing software applications using modern programming languages and technologies
- Collaborating with team members to define project requirements and develop technical solutions
- Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets industry standards
- Conducting unit tests and debugging to ensure the quality of the software product
- Participating in code reviews and providing constructive feedback to team members
- Keeping up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in software development
- Assisting in the deployment and maintenance of software applications
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field
- 3+ years of experience in software development
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, or Python
- Experience with web development frameworks such as Angular, React, or Vue
- Strong understanding of software development principles and best practices
- Knowledge of database technologies such as SQL, MySQL, or MongoDB
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong communication and teamwork skills
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Prior experience in Agile development methodologies is a plus
