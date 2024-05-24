Intermediate Software Developer

Hire Resolves client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate Software Developer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing software applications to meet the needs of the clients. You will work closely with the team of developers, project managers, and quality assurance professionals to deliver high-quality solutions within agreed timelines.

Responsibilities:

Designing and developing software applications using modern programming languages and technologies

Collaborating with team members to define project requirements and develop technical solutions

Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets industry standards

Conducting unit tests and debugging to ensure the quality of the software product

Participating in code reviews and providing constructive feedback to team members

Keeping up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in software development

Assisting in the deployment and maintenance of software applications

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field

3+ years of experience in software development

Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, or Python

Experience with web development frameworks such as Angular, React, or Vue

Strong understanding of software development principles and best practices

Knowledge of database technologies such as SQL, MySQL, or MongoDB

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and teamwork skills

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Prior experience in Agile development methodologies is a plus

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

